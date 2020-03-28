After Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s epic beat battle from earlier this week, many wondered which two producers would give us the next entertaining rap battle. After a bit of instigating from Joe Budden, Boi-1da and Hit-Boy agreed to bring their talents to Instagram Live for a beat battle. The two producers went head-to-head last night and, to put it mildly, fans were greatly satisfied with what the battle entailed.

Boi-1da and Hit-Boy reached deep into their catalogs to show off some of their best work, but it was the songs that haven’t yet been officially added to their catalogs that became the true talk of the show. The two then started teasing those tracks online.

Unreleased Hit x Boy & BENNY the Butcher pic.twitter.com/il4qJENCiq — jake (@sohappyimsad_) March 28, 2020

Unreleased Hit x Boy & BENNY the Butcher pic.twitter.com/il4qJENCiq — jake (@sohappyimsad_) March 28, 2020

New Big Sean & Nipsey Hussle snippet from Detroit 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kcv3fUcszG — Hip Hop On the Reg (@OnTheRegHipHop) March 28, 2020

Hit-Boy previewed unreleased music from Benny The Butcher and Nas, as well as a collaboration between Big Sean and the late Nipsey Hussle. He last produced for Nas on “Royalty,” from his 2019 The Lost Tapes II, while he also recently worked with Benny The Butcher earlier this year on “All Business,” from his The Chauncey Hollis Project. As for the track between Big Sean and Nipsey, that song is set to appear on the former’s upcoming Detroit 2 album. The track would also be Hussle’s fifth posthumous release, a list that includes work with DJ Khaled, Mustard, Rick Ross, and The Game.

New Drake x Roddy Ricch. Wipe your nose 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BsN9YKVtfZ — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) March 28, 2020

Lastly, another Drake record (prod. by Boi-1da) pic.twitter.com/pVpkYVhzzY — Ajayi and Rique Podcast (@AjayiRiquePod_) March 28, 2020

As for Boi-1da, Drak’es longtime-producer previewed a new collaboration between the Toronto star and Roddy Ricch, one that could very well wind up on his upcoming album. In addition to the collaboration, Boi-1da played another unreleased track from Drake, one that finds him switching up the flow a bit.