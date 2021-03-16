It was revealed yesterday that Drake has done something that no other artist before him ever has: He had three songs — “What’s Next,” “Wants And Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross, aka the entirety of the Scary Hours 2 EP — simultaneously debut in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s cause for celebration and Drake did so by shouting out another rapper who he credits as a major inspiration: Bow Wow.

After receiving the news, Drake decided to have a “1 2 3” party, which had everything from 1-, 2-, and 3-shaped balloons to a cake that had the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart printed on it. He shared some videos of the shindig on his Instagram Stories, including a clip of him and Bow Wow playfully chatting with each other and the camera. In another clip, he said of Bow Wow, “I had to link with Wizzle. Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person. If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever.”

Check out some clips of Drake’s celebration below.