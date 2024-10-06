This year, Drake has faced tons of career highs including smashing tour and singles sold records. However, the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s arguable rap beef loss to Kendrick Lamar has tipped the hip-hop scales out of his favor.

At the height of the tension, several of Drake’s former collaborators including Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and Nav seemed to turn their back on him. Yesterday (October 6), Drake used his surprised appearance Toronto’s annual party, Nostalgia, to take shots at anyone against him. In between song breaks, on the microphone Drake slammed “fake friends” while encouraging others to put themselves first. View the clip here (courtesy of NFR Podcast).

“People you thought were friends, they might switch up,” he said. “They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization … it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Most of the Rebel nightclub crowd appeared to empathize with Drake heading his advice. However, users online were split on Drake using the moment in his hometown to focus on a fizzled feud rather than soaking up the love attendees had to offer him.

But, supporters are holding out hope that Drake will return to Toronto soon enough for another OVO Fest installment. Maybe then, he can offer a more upbeat speech.