While Lil Wayne may be celebrating the release of the deluxe re-issue of Tha Carter V, the rapper now has another reason to celebrate: another year of life. On Sunday, the rapper turned 38 years old and his mentee and frequent collaborator Drake took the opportunity to honor who he called “My GOAT” in an Instagram post.

Sharing pictures that date back to their “HYFR” video shoot and Drake’s infamous Lil Wayne impression on Saturday Night Live, Drake attached a touching caption to the picture.

“More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT and not just on some emoji sh*t,” he said to begin the post. Drake also referenced to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter II album to close him message saying, “Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king…shall be…so I be…who I be…that’s me…that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothaf*ckin…”

The Instagram post arrives weeks after Lil Wayne’s longtime associate Cortez Bryant revealed that Lil Wayne and Drake have previously considered hosting another joint tour following the success of their 2014 Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour. The Instagram post on Wayne’s birthday is not the first time this year that Drake has took to the app to our his longtime mentor. Last month, Drake honored the New Orleans rapper in response to an interview that finds Wayne praising him.

“This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with,” Drake replied while also calling him the “most selfless artist ever.”

You can see Drake’s Instagram post above.