Finally, after eight long months filled with uncertainty and thinning patience, Drake fans all over the world rejoiced tonight as the rapper’s long-awaited sixth album Certified Lover Boy was finally released. The project was originally set to arrive back in January, but the rapper was forced to delay it following knee surgery and rehab from the injury. Finally, when the rapper completed the album, he began to roll out the red carpet for it. He “hacked” Sportscenter to reveal its release date, shared a controversial artwork for it, and took over billboards all over the country to share its guests.

However, all of Drake’s marketing goes to waste if Certified Lover Boy is deemed as sub-par by listeners. In total, the rapper’s new project presents 21 songs with guest features from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, Project Pat, Masego, Rick Ross, and Tems. As it’s become customary in today’s music streaming era, fans wasted no time rushing to social media to share their first-listen reactions.

You can read their thoughts in the tweets below.

Drake on champagne poetry #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/8dyIQRL7S9 — CLB on the way (@Nolo_tshenolo_) September 3, 2021

Just 3 seconds in and the new Drake album Certified Lover Boy is already his best ever pic.twitter.com/McC7I7nYKS — SVM (@ShivamChatak) September 3, 2021

Drake, Future, Young Thug on “Way 2 Sexy” pic.twitter.com/R8WLf5jiv8 — Lucas (IFB on LIMIT) (@DlNWIDDIESTAN) September 3, 2021

Drake has blessed us on a Friday with album of the year #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/jIom82Gkyv — CLB on the way (@Nolo_tshenolo_) September 3, 2021

drake 3 seconds into CLB “yea”: me: pic.twitter.com/q9IpCiRs72 — Talayeh🦋 (@_talayeh) September 3, 2021

Drake and Lil Baby complete the 3-Peat pic.twitter.com/b99xPBFn3o — adam 🇦🇺 🥉 (@abkickz) September 3, 2021

Lil Durk in In The Bible coming in to save Drake pic.twitter.com/cRdQXCMaiG — Jose 🍍 (@JZepeda_13) September 3, 2021

Drake and Travis Scott on Fair Trade: pic.twitter.com/m8GjccbevF — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) September 3, 2021

Oh Lawd…There’s people laying out by the beach, with a drink, blasting Drake. It’s me. I’m people. pic.twitter.com/U22Q22QUwX — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) September 3, 2021

Listening to this new Drake and saving these lyrics for my next Instagram captions pic.twitter.com/rF0OBXc0Fw — 𝓞𝓼𝓬𝓪𝓻 𝓗.🧸 (@510oscar510_) September 3, 2021

Drake just took back the throne with this one. #CLB pic.twitter.com/TLUQOI8zRO — 𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓃𝓎 (@hollowbodies_) September 3, 2021

Drake said im a lesbian too… nah that’s a different type of dedication — Casey Lawrence ⭐️💧 (@LeanandCuisine) September 3, 2021

Drake on Knife Talk vs Drake on Girls like Girls: pic.twitter.com/mF7UH1DzOS — MKG (@MKGRDC) September 3, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.