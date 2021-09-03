Getty Image
Music

Fans Fire Off Their First-Listen Reactions To Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

by:

Finally, after eight long months filled with uncertainty and thinning patience, Drake fans all over the world rejoiced tonight as the rapper’s long-awaited sixth album Certified Lover Boy was finally released. The project was originally set to arrive back in January, but the rapper was forced to delay it following knee surgery and rehab from the injury. Finally, when the rapper completed the album, he began to roll out the red carpet for it. He “hacked” Sportscenter to reveal its release date, shared a controversial artwork for it, and took over billboards all over the country to share its guests.

However, all of Drake’s marketing goes to waste if Certified Lover Boy is deemed as sub-par by listeners. In total, the rapper’s new project presents 21 songs with guest features from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, Project Pat, Masego, Rick Ross, and Tems. As it’s become customary in today’s music streaming era, fans wasted no time rushing to social media to share their first-listen reactions.

You can read their thoughts in the tweets below.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×