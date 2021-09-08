Drake and Kanye West have a history of longstanding beef that was at one point squashed, but has seemingly intensified around their respective albums. Kanye West dropped his buzz-worthy album Donda just a week before Drake’s equally-anticipated LP Certified Lover Boy. While Donda dominated streaming services upon its release, it looks as though Drake’s album reportedly out-performed Kanye’s.

It’s no secret that both Donda and Certified Lover Boy saw massive debut weeks. According to Kanye’s team, Donda had over 180 million streams in 24 hours, breaking both Spotify and Apple Music’s single-day streaming record for 2021. But a week later, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy took the top streaming slot in just a few days, per a report from Rolling Stone. According to Alpha Data, the analytics provider Rolling Stone uses to calculate their charts, Certified Lover Boy saw 430 million in the three days following its release. By comparison, Donda received under 423 million streams in its first eight days.

Even though Certified Lover Boy saw more streams than Donda, Kanye’s album was still a success by all accounts. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 309,000 units in its first week and leaving Kanye tied with Eminem for the most-consecutive No. 1 albums.