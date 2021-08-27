For months now, fans have wondered just when Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released. While Drake has periodically offered updates on the album’s expected release date, nothing had been set in stone yet… until today. This morning, viewers of ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter were surprised by the reveal of the album’s release date, which is set for September 3.

The reveal wasn’t a grand affair, but rather, snuck in for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. During the show’s introduction, there were brief clips of a sign that read, “CLB September 3.” While there’s nothing here that explicitly says “Certified Lover Boy,” given Drake’s association with and love for the sports world, it seems more than likely that he worked with the worldwide leader in sports on this announcement.

It would make sense that the album would have a release date that’s not too far away, as he said recently that Certified Lover Boy is finished and on the way: “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you. Certified Lover Boy on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.” It would seem Kanye West won’t be making an appearance on the album, as he and Drake have revived their feud in recent days.