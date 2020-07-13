Drake And DJ Khaled Have Two New Songs Coming This Week

A couple months ago, DJ Khaled revealed that Drake would be featuring on his next album’s lead single. It turns out that was only part of the truth: Today, Khaled announced that he and Drake actually have a pair of new collaborations on the way, and they’ll both be out this week.

He made the announcement with a video, in which he walks through a lush yard and spots a statue of a lion. Walking further, he then sees an owl (not-so-subtly representing Drake’s OVO Records), which he salutes. Khaled then looks at the camera and winks.

He wrote in his post on Instagram, “2 keys, 2 anthems, 2 DJ Khaled feat. [Drake]. This Friday! Thursday 12 midnight. Each [key] leads to the next [key]. Album mode. #WeTheBestOVO so you know @wethebestmusic. Through these new times dark times, and this new norm we must find the light! I will bring the light, the love, and more blessings! Fan luv may the [keys] be wit u!”

This will be far from the first time the two have worked together. 2011’s “I’m On One” gave Khaled his first top-ten Hot 100 hit, “No New Friends” reached the top 40 in 2013, “For Free” achieved Platinum status in 2016, and “To The Max” went Gold in 2017. The new collabs will be their first since 2017, as Drake did not appear on Father Of Asahd.