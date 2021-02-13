With his upcoming sixth album Certified Lover Boy still on the way, Drake’s adoring fans are hoping they’ll be able to spend their Valentine’s Day indulging in a new album from the rapper. Today, February 13, is the anniversary of Drake’s So Far Gone and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtapes, which is causing some to believe that he’ll release his latest by the end of the day. So Far dropped in 2009 and helped launch Drake’s career while If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late arrived in 2015, just a year before he delivered his most commercially-successful album to date, Views.

Another thing fueling the rumors is it’s almost Valentine’s Day, and many hope that the project’s title seems like a good fit for the big day. It should be noted that neither Drake nor anyone from his camp have confirmed that the album will drop tonight, so as it goes with all rumors, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to arrive last month, but the rapper’s surgery and rehab for his injured knee caused its release date to be pushed back.

You can read some of the tweets that inspired the rumor below.

