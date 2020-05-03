Already with a promise to share his upcoming sixth album by summertime, Drake surprised fans with a mixtape to make the wait in the midst of a quarantine less grueling. The Dark Lane Demo Tapes project was composed of 14 songs, many of which Drake had released in the previous months or that had leaked to the internet. Following the project’s release, Drake took to Instagram Live to preview more music, some of which could appear on the upcoming album.

Drake later joined Lil Wayne for the second episode of his Young Money Radio show. There he explained his thought process behind the Dark Lane Demo Tapes project.

“We pieced a lot of those songs together and I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now,” he said. “It’s an interesting time for us all as musicians to figure out how this works and what people need. And I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song.”

Drake also opened up about his decision to share pictures of his two-year-old son Adonis last month.

I posted those pictures. It was great for me,” he said.” It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do….I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a “celebrity” that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.

Drake later said that watching out artists, including Wayne, balance fatherhood with their music and tour life inspired to do the same with his own son.

A lot of us, like Chainz, is a great father and a lot of the guys that we came up around just being great family men on those tours and on those long studio nights when albums need to get done… But specifically you [Lil Wayne]… I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son.”

