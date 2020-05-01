Last night, Drake came out of nowhere and decided to take early ownership of May by dropping Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which compiles “[a lot] of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” as Drake put it. That was great, but it turned out he wasn’t even done sharing new music that night. After the project dropped, he took to Instagram Live and teased even more fresh material.

On one of the tracks, Drake speaks French for the first time on one of his songs. Drake has surely spent some time surrounded by the language during his upbringing in Canada: about 20 percent of Canadians (about 7.2 million people) speak French as their mother tongue, and that number doesn’t even include those who speak French as a second language.

Additionally, Drake also played a new song of his with Roddy Ricch, which Boi-1da teased during an Instagram Live battle with Hit-Boy back in March.

Drake played another song where he spoke French 😯 What are your thoughts on him speaking French in the record? pic.twitter.com/TAyqyTAjw5 — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS) May 1, 2020

Drake also played his song with Roddy Ricch 🦉 What are your thoughts on this snippet? pic.twitter.com/dG0pdFUWxz — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS) May 1, 2020

It wouldn’t be surprising to see these tracks appear on Drake’s upcoming sixth album. He teased that release when announcing Dark Lane Demo Tapes, saying that he plans on dropping it this summer.

Watch Drake preview some more new music above.

