Ladies and gentlemen, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is finally here. Prior to its release, the last piece of music that fans received from the project came more than a year ago thanks to “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk. The Toronto rapper also released Scary Hours 2, but for the most part, things have been fairly quiet in terms of Certified Lover Boy content. All of that changed this week when Drake kicked things into high gear to prepare for the album’s arrival. The past few days were filled with opinions on its controversial artwork, billboard takeovers, and more, but at long last, Certified Lover Boy is finally here and it’s highlighted by “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug. The track is a braggadocios effort that sees the trio speaking confidently of their sex appeal towards the ladies.

Elsewhere on Certified Lover Boy, listeners will catch additional appearances from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, Masego, Tems, and Project Pat. Drake spent the week leading up to the release of Certified Lover Boy using digital billboards in each of the guest acts’ homes to reveal their inclusions on the highly-anticipated album

You can listen to “Way 2 Sexy” in the video above.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.