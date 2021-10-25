Everyone knows Scorpio season kicks off with Drake’s birthday. As the mogul rapper turns 35 today, his longtime friends had to come through with a gift that fit the occasion. Obviously, the celebration kicked off with a massive, themed party, this year it was a Narcos theme and guests like Future, YG and Offset all stopped by to celebrate.

But one friend, Future The Prince, had an extra special gift for The Boy, a Rolls Royce Phantom like the one a young Drake used to rent in order to keep up appearances. He even paid $5,000 a month just to rent the thing! Check out his heartfelt gratitude and reflection on the gift below, he explains it better than I ever could.

“Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone. Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete. Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed. TREY FIVE EASY MONEY DRIZZY 😈 let’s get this shit. BLICK EMMMMMM 🤞🏽”

That plus a No. 1 single with “Way 2 Sexy” off his new album Certified Lover Boy should make 2021 a pretty good year for Drake.