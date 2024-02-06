Who Is Adin Ross, The Streamer 21 Savage Has Beef With?

If you follow any hip-hop accounts on Twitter/I’m-Never-Calling-It-“X,” you’ve may have seen a new name pop up in relation to a bunch of popular rappers today. Adin Ross, a streaming star on the platform Kick, has been embroiled in minor scandals involving rappers like 21 Savage and Playboi Carti — particularly ones involving money. So, who is Adin Ross and what’s the deal with rap beef?

Like Kai Cenat, Ross is a streaming personality who has become extremely popular with high-profile rappers — mostly because he’s popular with the audience demographics the most high-profile rappers need to reach to stay high-profile. Unlike his streaming brethren, however, he got his start on Twitch, playing games like NBA 2K, which led to him rubbing shoulders with real-life NBA prospect Bronny James and his NBA All-Star dad.

Naturally, once that happened, he gained followers by the thousands, despite sometimes expressing some questionable views and allegiances. He was eventually banned from Twitch due to hate speech for using slurs, then switched to Kick, where his live chat is reportedly “flooded with racist and antisemitic messages by viewers.”

Ross was confronted by 21 Savage during a recent livestream in which the pair played cards and Ross accused Savage of cheating. The bet purportedly won Savage $250,000 as the rapper was allegedly able to identify face cards thanks to markings on the backs. There was some speculation on social media that the entire incident was faked for attention — entirely possible, given the folks involved — but there were plenty who were A-OK with Savage finessing the streamer, who’s garnered a reputation for platforming hateful figures.

21 savage and his friends brought scratched face cards to play dice with adin ross & won over $120,000 & adin ross folds when he confronts him for cheating pic.twitter.com/p1jqrwOEIl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 2, 2024