While Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album announcement has dominated the news, one of his previous releases quietly passed a major milestone. Drake’s 2016 track “Hotline Bling” (the best song of the 2010s, we reckon) has apparently become his latest song to achieve the impressive feat of surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

The achievement was first reported by the Twitter account Chart Data, though the song’s streaming numbers currently sit at 165,000 over the one billion mark.

.@Drake's "Hotline Bling" has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) August 31, 2021

“Hotline Bling” is far from Drake’s first song to reach one billion streams on the music platform. Drake’s track “One Dance,” which also appears on his 2016 Views album, was actually the first song on Spotify to reach one billion streams, which it did just a few months after the album’s release. Today, “One Dance” has nearly doubled in streams and now boasts well over two billion listens on Spotify.

Drake’s popularity on Spotify truly comes as no surprise as he’s constantly one of the top artists on the platform. Not only was Drake the most-streamed artist of the last decade, but he was also Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2015, 2016, and 2018. On top of that, Drake became the first Spotify artist to have 50 billion listens on his music this past January, meaning his Certified Lover Boy album is sure to perform well on the streaming service.