Kesha’s “Tik Tok” opened up the 2010s by spending the first two months of the year at the top of the charts, so it’s fitting that the end of the decade is closing with other impressive runs from the likes of Lil Nas X and Lizzo. But many of the finest songs of the decade never ascended to the tops of the charts, finding their way into the canon through streaming placement, television and commercial syncs, and good old fashioned great albums.

Regardless of how the following 100 songs made their way into listeners’ hearts, they still stand as titanic artistic accomplishments that distinguish this closing decade from the ones it has followed. Check out the best songs of the 2010s below.

For more of our best of decade coverage, check out our 100 Best Albums Of The 2010s and our 30 Best Hip-Hop Albums Of The 2010s.