Drake has been teasing Certified Lover Boy over the past year or so, but now he’s locked into album rollout mode. Yesterday, he confirmed that the album is set for release this Friday, September 3. He also shared the cover art, which features a series of pregnant woman emojis, and which (probably by design) caused quite the stir online. Now it looks like he’s teased some of the album’s content with some billboards that have gone up in his Toronto hometown.

The signs show off what appear to be lyrics from the album. The phrases include “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you,” “Should’ve said you loved me today / because tomorrow is a new day,” and “Something other than me has got to give.”

Certified Lover Boy billboards have gone up in Toronto CLB x Nike tees are also being handed out tonight in the 6 according to Drake pic.twitter.com/qxr4aP6MyV — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 31, 2021

Furthermore, Drake drove around Toronto yesterday handing out CLB merch.

Drake on IG live with Mark as he rides around Toronto giving out #CLB 🥀 themed shirts! pic.twitter.com/wWy8FwzaOf — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, not long after Drake unveiled the Certified Lover Boy cover art, Lil Nas X came through with a perfect parody, replacing the women’s heads with male heads and claiming it was the album art for his own upcoming album, Montero. Drake also recently had a big assist for a fan in need, as it was reported that he gave a wheelchair-accessible van to the sister of one of his supporters.