The start of NBA free agency kicked off a few days ago, and since then, there have been plenty of big-time signings that have changed the landscape of the league. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are heading to the Brooklyn Nets, Kemba Walker will take Irving’s place as the Boston Celtics’ floor general, and Jimmy Butler is on his way to the Miami Heat. The biggest name still available, though, was the biggest name of this past season’s playoffs: Kawhi Leonard.

At the moment, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP is reportedly thinking about signing with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers, while also considering a return to the Toronto Raptors. Yesterday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes said that it seems Kawhi has yet to make a decision about where he will play next season: “He’s still going through the process. He’s gonna take his time through the process. Expect it to be a couple of days. No decision made. All three teams he’s meeting with are all still in play right now.”

Now it appears that Drake will do all he can to help the Raptors bring Leonard back to Toronto. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Twitter yesterday, “The Raptors haven’t backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay.” ESPN’s Jordan Schultz also reported that Leonard has already met with the Lakers and Clippers, and that he met with the Raptors yesterday.

Regardless of how this all plays out, Drake’s dad was a definite winner following this year’s NBA Finals: Dennis Graham said he won $300,000 betting on the Raptors to win it all.