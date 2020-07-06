Drake Suggests His New Album Is Really Close To Being Done

Drake seems to have kept busy so far this summer. When he hasn’t been playing cornhole, he’s been in the studio, working on new music. He dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes back in May, and he also has a more traditional album on the way. He has occasionally shared updates from the studio, and he did so again last night.

In one photo of himself on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “80%,” a not-so-subtle suggestion that whatever he is working on is nearing completion.

Back in April, he discussed new music with Diddy, saying he’s been working on his next album for some time now: “I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now. Another silver lining is, when God does get you to sit down. I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever. Saying that, this is the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time. A lot of little stuff has been trickling out, but all the stuff on the album is fresh, is brand new, and I’m excited. This is probably the most music I’ve been sitting on. I’m hyped.”