At long last, PartyNextDoor is back with new music. On his new single, “Her Old Friends,” Party looks back on a past relationship, seeing where things went wrong. He concludes that his ex and her old friends are to blame for his and her downfall.

The song is produced by OG Parker, and opens with a soft, sultry guitar. The percussion then kicks in, giving the song an angsty, bitter feel.

“F*ck all my b*tch’s old friends / Y’all let that girl f*ck anybody / She out here catching everybody ” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Over the past few years, Party has worked on projects for the likes of Drake, Diddy, and more. Though he remains relatively reclusive on social media, he is said to be more open and outward toward people he’s close with.

Last year, Uproxx spoke with OG Parker about how his other PartyNextDoor collaboration “No Fuss” came together.

“He’s literally like my brother so it’s a little different,” Parker said “He’s a very secretive person, he keeps to himself and he only f*cks with people he feels like are family.”

Check out “Her Old Friends” above.

PartyNextDoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.