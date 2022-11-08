dvsn.jpg
Music

DVSN Will Head Back On The Road For The First Time Since 2018 For The ‘Working On My Karma Tour’

by: Twitter

After nearly four years, DVSN is ready to return to the stage with their Working On My Karma Tour opening in January 2023.

This past October, DVSN their fourth studio album, Working On My Karma, which yielded singles like “If I Get Caught,” a toxic anthem set over a sample of Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents,” centered on the pitfalls of love and infidelity in relationships.

Daniel Daley, one-half of the Canadian duo, said the album would trek through a wide range of emotions, ending at peace and growth.

“Pride comes before the fall,” Daley told Complex. “And [then there’s] accountability and remorse, growth, reflection, and taking a long, good, hard look in the mirror, you know? Maybe it’s even getting lost for a second and trying to medicate it through some other things that aren’t good. Maybe I’m going out, and I’m trying to just have sex through the fact that I already screwed up.”

Daley continued, “We want this to be at least the beginning of the growth if things are needed to grow.”

The tour is set to kick off in January next year, with international shows throughout the UK and Europe and shows across the US.

On Monday, the group announced via Twitter that tickets for the Working On My Karma Tour would be available on Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

Don’t want to wait? You can pre-save tickets now here.

