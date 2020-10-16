Drake And Nicki Minaj’s Sons May Reunite The Rap Duo For A Playdate

For years, Drake and Nicki Minaj had unmatched chemistry among rappers for their ability to inspire some of each other’s best performances. However, in recent years, the two have become… shall we say… “estranged,” mainly as a result of Drake’s summerlong feud with Nicki’s then-boo Meek Mill. And while Drake and Meek have since seemingly repaired their relationship, it’s been three years since the two have been on a song together and even longer than that since they’ve done so without Lil Wayne as a buffer.

That may change soon, though, thanks to something new both share in common: parenthood. Now that Nicki’s become a mom, it appears she’s found the perfect catalyst for a reunion: a playdate between their sons. She suggested as much in her verse on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix, rhyming, “This n**** makin’ me feel erotic / He a freak like Giannis / To be honest / I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis.”

Drake, who stays plugged into the latest releases even when he’s neck-deep in finishing his own album, agreed. He updated his Instagram Story with a screenshot of his music app playing “Whole Lotta Choppas” with the caption “Playdates soon come @nickiminaj.” While they’ll probably have to wait at least a little while — there is a two-year gap between the tykes, after all — fans of the duo’s collabs may be able to look forward to some new records if the grownups can sneak in a recording session during nap time or something. Meanwhile, there’s another potential Nicki collab to look out for; fans are convinced she and Cardi have patched things up and are releasing something soon.

Sada Baby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.