Earlier this summer, Drake promised that he would follow his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project with a new full-length album, and now he’s getting ready to deliver. He recently shared “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which serves as the lead single from Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. He’s now gearing up to get into the full promotional swing of things, as evidenced by a tease of new merch. It’s not just any merch, though, as it looks like Drake is collaborating with Nike for his Certified Lover Boy swag.

On his Instagram Story last night, Drake shared a photo of what is almost certainly merch for his new album, which includes a white Nike baseball hat with lipstick marks on the brim, as well as Nike Air socks with red hearts surrounding the iconic Nike swoosh.

This comes after Drake apparently failed to secure a trademark for his album title, as he faced a couple roadblocks in that process, one of them being the ’80s band Loverboy, best known for their hit “Working For The Weekend.” In cheerier news, Drake recently gave thanks to Lil Wayne for supporting him early in his musical career, calling the rapper the “most selfless artist ever.”