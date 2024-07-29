Gordo (formerly known as DJ Carnage) just dropped a new album called Diamante, and it’s one Drake fans have had their eyes on: Drizzy features on a pair of tracks from the project, “Sideways” and “Healing.” The way Drake sees it, though, there’s actually a third track from the project on which he should be credited but currently isn’t.

In an Instagram Story posted last night/this morning (July 29), Drake shared a screenshot of the track “Cafecito” (which was released as a single in May) and wrote, “I made this beat with you but it’s all good… [pepper emojis] @gordoszn.”

According to the track’s credits on Spotify, Drake is not officially credited on the song. Nicki Nicole and Sech are credited as performers alongside Gordo, and Gordo is credited as the track’s sole producer.

Even beyond Gordo, Drake has been in a collaborative mode lately. An unreleased Lil Yachty collaboration popped up on Kai Cenat’s stream. He guested on two Camila Cabello songs, “Hot Uptown” and “Uuugly.” Of course, this all follows Her Loss, Drake’s joint album with 21 Savage. His latest solo album, 2023’s For All The Dogs, also includes link-ups with people like Teezo Touchdown, Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Yachty.