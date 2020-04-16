Drake Offers A Ride On His Private Jet To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief

“Air Drake” has joined the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Drake is offering fans flights on his private jet as part of Michael Rubin‘s #AllInChallenge circulating on social media among various celebrities. After being nominated by NFL star Tom Brady, Drake posted a video to Instagram explaining how he wants to help raise money.

After joking that he would give away Brady’s house and car, he said, “Whoever wins, you’ll get the chance to fly on Air Drake. I’ll have the OVO package waiting for you on the plane, the Nike Air package waiting on the plane, fly you to LA, where you’ll get to come and party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah, we’ll have a great time.” He then sweetened the deal by throwing in a pair of tickets to a show in the winner’s city whenever it’s possible to tour again.

Drake’s baseline for entry is a $10 donation to AllInChallenge.com, where donors can see all of the available auctions from celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Mark Cuban, Magic Johnson, and more.

Drake’s getting the most out of his 767 Boeing private plane, which he was reportedly given for free by Cargojet as a promotional gimmick. By putting up the flight for auction, he’s contributing to a good cause — although there are many who would argue that these millionaire entertainers could just as easily donate way more money directly than they could fundraise from their fans’ pockets, plenty of stars are doing just that, as well. Anyway, you can enter the contest here.