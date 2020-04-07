Drake Previews A Handful Of New Songs During A Quarantine Livestream

Drake’s rollout for his new single “Toosie Slide” may have been slightly derailed by having to quarantine himself like the rest of us, but that hasn’t stopped him from being productive with the time indoors. During an Instagram Live stream he dubbed “Night Owl Sound” on his engineer OVO Mark’s page, Drake and Mark previewed a handful of the new songs the self-declared 6 God has been working on.

The songs featured a few guests as well; on one, New York drill newcomer Fivio Foreign gets to share some of Drake’s spotlight, while another, “Pain 1993,” featured Atlanta genre-bender Playboi Carti. Drake also played a portion of a previously leaked song, “Not Around,” confirming that a “proper version” will find its way onto his upcoming album.

.@Drake got on Instagram Live in the middle of the night to share a handful of unreleased tracks, including this Playboi Carti collaboration known as “Pain 1993.” pic.twitter.com/7zXapGAzNC — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 7, 2020

Drake Casually releasing new songs at 3:00 am *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/idL97nN4xN — 1-800 Podcast (@1800pod) April 7, 2020

drake just confirmed “not around” will be on the new album 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OIzvD7eHOt — lotus (@liIbabyluna) April 7, 2020

From the clips he played, not only will his upcoming album be “more concise,” as he put it earlier this year, but it will also seemingly focus more on rapping and as well as highlighting his new musical direction, as suggested by the presence of Fivio Foreign and Drake’s earlier drill record, “War.” During the stream, Drake also discussed the origins of his “Toosie Slide” dance lyrics — rather than trying to cook up his own dance, he was actually describing Michael Jackson’s signature Moonwalk move, but Toosie turned it into something totally different.

Watch Drake’s livestream preview above.