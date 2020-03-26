Drake Is Producing A Quibi Series Based On ’48 Laws Of Power’

The upcoming Quibi streaming app has taken over the news cycle lately, with announcements about its new offerings flying out almost as quickly as it’d take to watch the shows themselves. The latest announcement involves Drake, who previously partnered with another mobile streaming app to bring real-time rap battles to the masses. This time around, the Canadian superstar is producing a series based on the best-selling Robert Greene book, The 48 Laws of Power.

According to Vibe, Drake’s production company Dreamcrew will handle the executive production of the show, along with Los Angeles-based Anonymous Content, which helped produce buzzy shows like True Detective, Mr. Robot, 13 Reasons Why, and more. Dreamcrew co-founder Adel “Future” Nur said of the project, “When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene it was incredibly inspiring. The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in bite-sized chapters similar to the book.”

The 48 Laws of Power is a massively successful book popular with celebrities that draws parallels between elite figures in modern society and powerful historical figures such as Julius Caesar and others. While it’s sold over 1.2 million copies in the United States and become a cult favorite among hip-hop’s upper echelon, it’s also been criticized for a lack of research and for contradicting itself. However, Greene tells VIbe, I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would be a perfect fit for a series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian game of power as portrayed in the book. But it was not until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and go all in for a filmed interpretation of my work.”

The 48 Laws of Power is set to premiere sometime after Quibi’s launch on April 6.