Getty Image
Music

Drake Roasts 21 Savage After Nearly Taking A Spill During His J. Cole Tour Set

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

21 Savage is currently on tour with J. Cole for the latter’s new album The Off-Season, and while performing in Atlanta, the hometown hero almost took an inadvertent stage dive as he emerged from backstage before catching himself to join J. Cole at center stage. He took the awkward moment in stride (heh), posting a video on Instagram along with a good-humored caption teasing himself for nearly falling. “this the closest I’ll ever be to falling off,” he joked.

Of course, that wasn’t enough to keep some of his famous peers from also taking advantage of the moment, including Drake. The Toronto rapper commented with a sarcastic “Agile,” while fellow Atlanta trap rapper Skooly noted 21 “Caught that Mfr doe.” Chicago rapper G Herbo simply commented with a string of laughing emojis, and Atlanta rapper Trouble praised Savage’s reflexes, writing, “a Boy wasn’t goin fa nannnn.”

Other commenters noted that it looked like 21 “slipped on a banana peel” and one even compared his stumble to the new Korean Netflix show Squid Game. The amusing moment wasn’t the rapper’s first viral hit this week. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, he noted that in Atlanta, Future always seemed to be bigger than Drake, sparking a debate on Twitter about whether he was right or just blowing smoke. He later clarified the comment, explaining that growing up, he and his associates listened to more mixtapes than albums.

Watch 21 Savage’s near spill above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Nao’s ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ Is A Gesture Of Hope Strong Enough To Inspire The Hopeless
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×