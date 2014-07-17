Drake Seems To Still Be A Little Bitter About The Grammy Awards

Getty Image

Drake is knocking ’em dead over on the ESPY awards and he isn’t keeping the humor to just the sports world. He’s also throwing some jokes at the Grammy’s and his own experiences. Particularly when it comes to Macklemore.

You might remember how Macklemore and Ryan Lewis walked away with a few awards in the rap categories, but later attempted to apologize and right a few wrongs with a private text to Kendrick Lamar. Here’s a reminder:

“You got robbed,” Macklemore texted Kendrick Lamar. “I wanted you to win.” (via)

Some felt it was nice, kind gesture. Others felt it was a bit of slap in the face, including Drake who called it “wack as f*ck:”

“I was like, ‘You won. Why are you posting your text message? Just chill. Take your W, and if you feel you didn’t deserve it, go get better — make better music,'” he tells Rolling Stone contributing editor Jonah Weiner. “It felt cheap. It didn’t feel genuine. Why do that? Why feel guilt? You think those guys would pay homage to you if they won?” Drake notes that Grammy wins don’t always go to the artist who made the best album. “This is how the world works: He made a brand of music that appealed to more people than me, Hov, Kanye and Kendrick. Whether people wanna say it’s racial, or whether it’s just the fact that he tapped into something we can’t tap into. That’s just how the cards fall. Own your sh*t.” (via)

Now this is months ago and you’d think that cooler heads would have prevailed by this point. You’d be wrong though and you’d know if you were watching the ESPY awards instead of reading a blog post about it:

Now see, that’s funny stuff. Almost as funny as news leaking that you like to have your butthole licked.

What’s even funnier is how Drake came back after his rocky opening monologue, busting out some funny songs. One called “Honorable Mentions” about coming in second fiddle to a winner (see above) and a touching ballad called “Side Pieces” with some help from Brian McKnight. As they put it over at Fansided, he’d be getting rave reviews if this was how he opened the show.

