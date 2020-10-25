Drake has been hard at work on his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, for quite a while now. The Toronto rap star has spent much of 2020 teasing it and even unveiled its lead single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk, two months ago. Many believed and hoped that the upcoming project would arrive by the end of the year, but thanks to a new promo video from the Toronto native, fans will have to spend a bit of time in the 2021 world before they receive the new project.

Celebrating his 34th birthday with a small gift to fans, Drake announced that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021. He made the announcement through a promo video that was posted through the social media pages of his OVO Sound imprint. In the video, we find Drake taking a page out of Jay-Z’s book and recreating the artworks for some of the projects he’s released throughout his career, as Hov did prior to releasing Blueprint 3. The promo video sports his past albums including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and his most recent full-length effort, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The video concludes with an aerial view of the Certified Lover Boy logo appearing on the roof of a building.

The announcement comes behind a string of singles Drake has appeared which include Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time,” Yung Bleu’s “You’re Still Mine,” and 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now.”

You can watch the promo video above.