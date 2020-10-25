Getty Image
Music

Drake Takes A Page Out Of Jay-Z’s Book To Announce The Release Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’

by:

Drake has been hard at work on his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, for quite a while now. The Toronto rap star has spent much of 2020 teasing it and even unveiled its lead single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk, two months ago. Many believed and hoped that the upcoming project would arrive by the end of the year, but thanks to a new promo video from the Toronto native, fans will have to spend a bit of time in the 2021 world before they receive the new project.

Celebrating his 34th birthday with a small gift to fans, Drake announced that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021. He made the announcement through a promo video that was posted through the social media pages of his OVO Sound imprint. In the video, we find Drake taking a page out of Jay-Z’s book and recreating the artworks for some of the projects he’s released throughout his career, as Hov did prior to releasing Blueprint 3. The promo video sports his past albums including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and his most recent full-length effort, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The video concludes with an aerial view of the Certified Lover Boy logo appearing on the roof of a building.

The announcement comes behind a string of singles Drake has appeared which include Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time,” Yung Bleu’s “You’re Still Mine,” and 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now.”

You can watch the promo video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×