Drake is no longer hiding the world from his kid, becoming the kind of dad who posts his son’s finger-painting on his Instagram and puts up with the internet memes at his expense as a result. Fortunately for him, the hype from Pusha T’s battle rap reveal has died down so he can get back to being an involved parent and apparently proud pop. His latest Adonis-centric post sees the now three-year-old prepared for his first day of school, complete with a fit that his dad would wear and freshly braided cornrows. Drake captioned the photo “The World Is Yours kid.”

Now that his son’s out of the house, though, hopefully Drake has time to finish his upcoming album — rumored to be titled “Certified Lover Boy” — which his engineer said was “90 percent done” about a month ago. He certainly seems to be in album promotion mode, releasing the hilarious video for his Lil Durk-featuring single “Laugh Now Cry Later” and releasing an album merchandise line in collaboration with Nike. Of course, his plans for release have seemingly been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, which kept him in Canada for his and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” video, but he found a clever workaround there, so maybe that new music isn’t so far off after all.