As far as we know, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album will arrive at some point this month barring any delays or mishaps along the way. The rapper said the project would come in January in a promo video he released in the fall that saw him recreate the cover art of several projects he’s released in his career. Aside from his “Laugh Now Cry Later” single with Lil Durk, not much is set in stone in terms of the music or content from Certified Lover Boy, but Drake did share what appeared to be lyrics that could land on his sixth album.

In a post to his Instagram story, Drake shared a screenshot from his notes app of a few bars for fans to take in. “Can’t love someone more than they love themselves / Can’t respect someone more than they respect themselves,” the image reads. “And def can’t want more for someone than they want for themselves / That’s all self work.”

Whether this will be something fans hear on Certified Lover Boy remains to be seen, but for the time being, the lines are a good mindset to have as one enters the new year, and at the very least, it shows fans where Drake’s head is at as he prepares to release his highly-anticipated album.

This is also not the first bit of news that comes from Drake’s Instagram story recently. On Saturday night, the Dark Lane Demo Tapes rapper surprised fans with a new haircut that his followers had a whole lot to say about. You can check out Drake’s Instagram post above.