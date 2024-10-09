There’s probably at least some subset of Drake fans who are also passionate about fly fishing. For those select few, today is a massive day, as it has finally happened: Drake is on the cover of the Fall 2024 issue of The Drake, a long-running quarterly fly fishing magazine.

It appears this isn’t just Drake having fun with his and the magazine’s names, though, as the cover serves as some clever marketing.

On the cover, Drake is standing in the middle of a stream, fly fishing away. Notably, he’s wearing multiple pieces from his company Nocta’s new line with Nike, the “Opal” collection. It’s not available to buy yet, but the caption of a new promo video shared on Instagram today (October 9) explains, “The Opal Collection is a return to NOCTA’s core DNA- premium outerwear, vests and apparel inspired by sport and culture. Engineered for performance and crafted with intention, each piece is designed for seamless adaptability across diverse environments. Stay tuned for details and release info.”

For those who like looking for hidden meanings where there likely aren’t any: In August, ASAP Rocky said of his beef with Drake, “I got bigger fish to fry.” Do with that information what you will.

Speaking of Drake-related merch, OVO recently announced the “Hometown Heroes Collection,” which includes hoodies, t-shirts, and basketball and hockey jerseys featuring OVO branding, in partnership with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.