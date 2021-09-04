Drake seemed to take several shots at Kanye West on his new album, Certified Lover Boy, and on Saturday morning the Toronto rapper has made another chess move. Drake guest-hosted Sound 42, his Sirius XM radio show on the OVO Sound channel. During it, he played the entirety of an unreleased collaboration by West and Andre 3000 titled “Life Of The Party,” a record West previewed a few days ago, during his first interview since releasing Donda.

The six-and-a-half-minute song opens with a verse from Andre that finds the Outkast counterpart speaking on the loss of his parents. Later on, West delivers a verse that mentions Drake on multiple occasions, referencing their rumored joint album, Calabasas is the New Abu Dhabi.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress,” West raps on the song. “Just told these grown men stop it with the funny sh*t / Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi / Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody.” West adds, “So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”

Drake’s latest move comes after he seemed to diss Kanye on “7am On Bridle Path” from his new Certified Lover Boy album. “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps referencing West’s now-deleted Instagram post that shared the address to Drake’s Toronto mansion. He adds, “This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation / Mind’s runnin’ wild with the speculation.”

You can listen to a preview of the song in the post above.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.