Drake’s URL-Caffeine Partnership Is Another Big Step For Battle Rap’s Growth

Yesterday, Drake’s latest foray into lyrical warfare was unveiled to the world. No, there isn’t a new round in the Drake vs. Pusha T scuffle (for now). Drizzy is partnering with Ultimate Rap League (URL), the world’s preeminent battle league, on their integration into the Caffeine App. Drake announced a “multi-year partnership” with Caffeine, which is described as “a social broadcasting platform for gaming, entertainment, and the creative arts” on the official site.

Along with his own channel, which Drake may or may not livestream from, he linked URL with Caffeine “with the objective of making battle rap easier to access in your home or on your mobile device,” as he said on Twitter.

Drake’s marathon Fortnite Twitch stream with Ninja showed that he’s tuned into the growing world of streaming platforms. And he’s also been tapped into battle rap for almost a decade. The Toronto artist has attended battle events at URL and the Toronto-based King Of The Dot (KOTD) league. He put up money for KOTD’s Dizaster-DNA classic, and in 2013 was allegedly this close to facing legendary battler Murda Mook on KOTD before it was quashed at the last moment.

But now he’s partnering with URL, who is changing their business model in a major way. The league had most recently been charging around $50 for live pay per view events and temporary VOD access. The battles would then be gradually uploaded onto the $8-a-month phone app, often weeks (or months) later. But now, according to URL, “three or four” of an event’s battles will be streamed for free on Caffeine, then the full event will be gradually uploaded onto the URL App. The URL YouTube channel, which has already been used sparingly since their App came out last May, will see even fewer battles.

And now Drake can be involved in the battle rap culture without taking the stage. The partnership with Caffeine and Drake, the world’s biggest rapper, is another evolution for URL, which has continued to evolve and gain visibility over the past decade. Some diehard fans are torn about the new model for various reasons, but it’s hard to deny the vision of the ambitious Black-owned business.

The league, which is headed by Troy “Smack” Mitchell and Eric Beasley, has come a long way. Smack is regarded by many as the godfather of battle rap, and credited with pioneering the modern battle rap scene. Most fans associate battle rap with Eminem’s 8 Mile and BET’s 106 &Park, freestyle format, but the scene has since shifted to unjudged, pre-written rhymes. In the middle of late rapper’s Big L’s “98 Freestyle,” he admits to writing his bars in a battle format because “n****s been battlin’ on the block lately,” referring to Harlem battle rap legends like Loaded Lux, T-Rex, Murda Mook and Jae Millz, and many others. These rhymers were going block-to-block in Harlem, sparring with each other for rounds at a time. In the early-to-mid 2000s, Smack was a street journalist who went all over New York to interview recording artists and film behind the scenes footage. He began augmenting SMACK DVDs with footage of these battles.

In time, the battles became many people’s favorite part of the SMACK DVDs. But as the DVD format phased out, SMACK battles gradually fizzled toward the end of the 2000s. In 2009, after the success of leagues like Grind Time and Loaded Lux’ Lionz Den, SMACK rebranded as the URL and started uploading battles to YouTube. The early days of the league were spurred by the infamous rivalry between New York/New Jersey rappers and the “Midwest movement” of rappers from St. Louis, Chicago, and Detroit. That friction came to a head with the 2011 battle between Detroit’s Calicoe and Loaded Lux. Lux’s charismatic performance, “you gon’ get this work” catchphrase, and masterful breakdown of Calicoe being a “lost n****” helped the URL transcend into pop culture for the first time. Jay-Z, Drake, Rick Ross, TNT’s Inside The NBA, and others referenced Lux’ performance. From that point, the scene continued to grow, with industry figures like Drake, Canibus, and Cassidy getting involved.