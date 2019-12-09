Before Nick Cannon hosted Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106 in Los Angeles, he released two albums as a solo act, Nick Cannon in 2003 and White People Party Music in 2014.

Since then, Cannon has focused on other things — that is until Eminem reignited his beef with Cannon last week. While their friction always had more to do with Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey than him, when Eminem appeared on Fat Joe and Dre’s joint album Family Ties, he dissed Cannon on the album’s eighth track “Lord Above,” rapping that Cannon is “whipped” and “neutered” over Carey.

Eminem ends the verse name-dropping Cannon’s first name as well, which was apparently enough for a response. Cannon’s new track, “The Invitation,” with Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy, plays on the fact that Cannon initially challenged Eminem to a rap battle on Nick’s popular show Wild N’ Out. Apparently, Cannon couldn’t wait for Eminem to accept.

The lengthy four minute-plus song starts with a voicemail of Knight saying “Eminem’s a b*tch,” before Cannon carries on the verbal assault. “Ain’t no comin’ back; that’s a fact, this the invitation,” Cannon raps. “Told Joe to lean back / Don’t get hit with this retaliation / I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy he f*ck with does crack / Pills and smack, sh*t, and he ’bout to relapse.”

We’ll have news on Eminem’s response should he choose to release one.

Listen to “The Invitation” in the clip above.