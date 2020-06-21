Fathers everywhere are celebrating their day of honor this Father’s Day and as people have done for previous parental days of honor, social media has been filled with pictures and shoutouts for the father figures in their lives. Joining in on the trend, Drake took to his Instagram to shout out his dad and the other father figures he has in his life, but not without showing love to his son Adonis first.

Sharing a picture of his son to his Instagram page, Drake captioned the picture saying, “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business.” Moving things to his Instagram story, he one-by-one shouted a number of celebrities and close friends that he viewed as father figures in his life.

Appropriately starting with his own father, Dennis Graham, Drake would go one to wish Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Snoop Dogg, NBA legend Charles Oakley, OVO Blizzy, LeBron James, and his uncle Stizzy a Happy Father’s Day. In his message to Lil Wayne, he called the rapper his “brother” while saying “you raised me.”

Drake would also call Snoop Dogg a “stand up G” and Charles Oakley a “real gangsta” with “big father figure energy.” Speaking to LeBron James in one of the posts, Drake said, “We came up together and you are an incredible dad and you made me a killer.”

Photos of Drake’s Father’s Day shoutouts can be found on his Instagram page or below.