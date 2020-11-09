It didn’t take Drakeo The Ruler very long to find his footing after his lengthy stint in jail. If anything, he’s hit the ground running, announcing he’d drop a new mixtape just a couple of hours after his release and offering a teaser with his first post-incarceration song, “Fights Don’t Matter.” The song even arrived with a low-fi music video that finds Drakeo back on the streets enjoying his freedom alongside some friends and family draped in bejeweled necklaces and throwing stacks of money at the camera.

Drakeo spent nearly four years in Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail after a pair of arrests that saw much of his early rise to stardom eaten up by trying to wrangle his freedom. In 2018, he was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder stemming from a 2016 shooting in Carson, California at a party he was alleged to have attended with his crew, Stinc Team. Although he was acquitted, the District Attorney refiled new charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle in late 2019, accusing Stinc Team of being a gang and using LA’s antiquated (and racist) gang injunction laws to further pursue Drakeo’s continued incarceration.

Drakeo was freed this past week after Los Angeles voted to replace Jackie Lacey as District Attorney with George Gascón. The DA issued a plea deal for time served, which Drakeo accepted. It’s a sure bet that he’ll follow through on his plan to release a new mixtape because even when he was locked up, he was productive, releasing the acclaimed Thank You For Using GTL earlier this year, recording on jail phones. Drakeo’s new mixtape, We Know The Truth, is coming soon.

Watch the “Fights Don’t Matter” video above.