For the past four years, Drakeo was locked up in Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail following a pair of arrests that stunted what seemed to be a steady and promising rise to fame. In November, the rapper was freed from prison and he quickly got to work. Among his accomplishments: the new video for “Captions,” a track off his late 2020 mixtape We Know The Truth. In the video, the West Coast rapper stands tall in front of the camera, letting the rap game know he’s back.

Draeko released the We Know The Truth mixtape — which originally boasted 18 songs but grew to 25 with its deluxe release — a month after his release from prison. But that wasn’t all. Before 2020 was up — and again, with less than two months after his release from prison — Drakeo dropped a second mixtape, Because Yall Asked, proving through its 15 tracks the rapper will undoubtedly make an impact now that he’s home.

The new “Captions” video is also his second of the month. A few weeks back he shared another one for “Mr. Mosely Claps Back” a few weeks back.

You can watch the “Captions” video above.

We Know The Truth is out now via Stinc Team. Get it here.