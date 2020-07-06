Dreamville Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Video With A New J. Cole Freestyle

Dreamville‘s Revenge Of The Dreamers III is officially a year old, and in celebration, the label’s president, Ibrahim Hamad, shared a new video of more behind-the-scenes footage from the vaunted Atlanta recording sessions for the album. The sessions included 100 artists and producers who were invited to collaborate on songs for a week, with the album — and its deluxe version — eventually bringing many of those participants their first platinum plaques.

One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III. Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support @dreamville. Enjoy https://t.co/qBajqETCV0 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 5, 2020

“One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III,” he wrote. “Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was a part of this album, and to the fans that always support Dreamville. Enjoy.”

The ten-minute video features more footage of the recording process from the sessions, as well as an impromptu J. Cole freestyle. The end results of the sessions included a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, as well as the singles, “Down Bad,” “Sacrifices,” “Under The Sun,” “LamboTruck,” and the recently released single “Don’t Hit Me Right Now.”

Watch Dreamville’s behind-the-scenes footage of their Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording sessions.