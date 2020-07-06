Music

Dreamville Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Video With A New J. Cole Freestyle

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Dreamville‘s Revenge Of The Dreamers III is officially a year old, and in celebration, the label’s president, Ibrahim Hamad, shared a new video of more behind-the-scenes footage from the vaunted Atlanta recording sessions for the album. The sessions included 100 artists and producers who were invited to collaborate on songs for a week, with the album — and its deluxe version — eventually bringing many of those participants their first platinum plaques.

“One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III,” he wrote. “Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was a part of this album, and to the fans that always support Dreamville. Enjoy.”

The ten-minute video features more footage of the recording process from the sessions, as well as an impromptu J. Cole freestyle. The end results of the sessions included a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, as well as the singles, “Down Bad,” “Sacrifices,” “Under The Sun,” “LamboTruck,” and the recently released single “Don’t Hit Me Right Now.”

Watch Dreamville’s behind-the-scenes footage of their Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording sessions.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×