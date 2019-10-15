Dreezy Gets Cozy With Jacquees In Her Apocalyptic ‘Love Someone’ Video

In the latest video from her Big Dreez “e-album,” Dreezy borrows a page from the 1995 classic Waiting To Exhale. In that film’s most iconic scene, Angela Bassett’s character takes a box of matches to her ex’s car after filling it with his clothes and favorite possessions. Dreezy does something similar in the video for “Love Someone,” emptying a gasoline canister on her cheating boyfriend’s SUV and setting it ablaze amid an apocalyptic landscape. Not to worry though — Dreezy’s real-life boyfriend Jacquees still seems to be in her good graces, accompanying her in the desolate cityscape as he sings the song’s melancholy chorus.

“Love Someone” is the fourth single from Dreezy’s 10-song, early-2019 project Big Dreez, after “Where Them $ @,” “Chanel Slides” featuring Kash Doll, and “RIP Aretha.” The Chicago rapper dropped the project at the top of the year, then laid low, periodically popping up to support it with new videos and appearing in the summertime Netflix film Beats, which starred Anthony Anderson and Uzo Aduba. She also appeared on the film’s soundtrack on “Niyah’s Song (Whole Lotta Love)” with fellow Chicago rapper Tobi Lou. Dreezy also made a cameo appearance in Kash Doll’s “Ready Set” video alongside Big Sean and Sevyn Streeter.

Big Dreez is out now via Interscope Records.