It’s been a huge year for Duckwrth. The LA-based R&B punk did an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in April before his latest project, SG8, dropped in September. Then, just as he was wrapping up a sold out US tour, he was announced as the direct support act for Billie Eilish’s massive 2022 tour. Pat yourself on the back, sir.

Now Duckwrth has just dropped the visual for “No Chill” (off of SG8), filmed on the streets of Paris during Fashion Week. A designer himself, he dances through the Tuileries and sips espresso in the clip, while donning a pair of fringe pants that he personally designed for Levi’s. “In the haze of couture and Parisian energy, I felt like this would be the perfect landscape for an easy listening song with a simple message: celebrate life,” he said in a statement. “As it goes ‘My God, tell the models / Keep the bottles on ice’ !”

Watch the video for “No Chill” above. Check out Duckwrth’s upcoming European tour dates and support slots for Billie Eilish below.

01/20/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

01/21/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

01/23/2022 — London, UK @ Scala

01/24/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie Botanique

01/25/2022 — Paris, France @ Petit Bain

01/26/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

01/27/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

03/08/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena*

03/09/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

03/11/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Yum! Center*

03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

03/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

03/15/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center*

03/16/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center*

03/19/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

03/21/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena*

03/24/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

03/25/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

03/26/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

03/29/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

03/30/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

04/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

04/02/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena*

04/03/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena*

04/06/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*

* supporting Billie Eilish