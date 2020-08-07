Duckwrth Announces His Major Label Debut With ‘Quick’ Featuring Kian

Duckwrth‘s new single, “Quick” featuring Kian, isn’t just the latest addition to his growing discography. It’s also the precursor to his major label debut, Supergood, which he announced today along with the release of “Quick.” The Los Angeles underground rapper has been steadily growing his profile over the past few years and now, it looks like he’s ready to stretch beyond the boundaries of sunny Southern California to become an even bigger star later this month.

“Quick” finds Duckwrth utilizing a stop-and-start flow over a skipping, almost tribal rhythm, spitting flirtatious come-ons to the object of his affection, offering promises of getting her a house and a diamond ring. Republic Records labelmate Kian croons on the hook, reiterating the promises of extravagant gifts and asserting “you can get it too quick.”

While Duckwrth is still keeping Supergood‘s content under wraps, he has previously given glimpses under the tarp to build the buzz for the upcoming album. He teamed up with fellow LA rapper G.L.A.M. and singer Julia Romana to channel some disco vibes with “Coming Closer” and “Find A Way” with Alex Mali, Radio Ahlee, and Bayli. With each new single, he previews more of the stunning versatility we’ve come to expect over the past five years, with a newfound polish and panache becoming of his new major status.

Supergood is due 8/21 via Republic Records.

Listen to “Quick” above.