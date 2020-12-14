E-40 And Too Short Will Be The Final Verzuz Contestants Of 2020

Although Verzuz fans were disappointed when Saturday’s battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was postponed due to Ashanti’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the show’s final matchup of the year should be exciting enough to make up for it — especially among those Oakland residents who were ready to turn out in force to support Cole. The final Verzuz battle of the year has been set for December 19 and will see two icons of Bay Area rap go song for song.

E-40 and Too Short — who are pioneers of rap in the truest sense of the word — are scheduled to trade musical hits to close out the first year of the popular streaming show, which is a match made in heaven for West Coast aficionados and a potential musical masterclass for residents of other regions who missed out on many of their local hits. Both are 30-year veterans of the rap game and spent much of that time releasing music independently. However, in the mid-2000s, the emergence of the hyphy sound on the national stage offered more widespread recognition thanks to hits like “Tell Me When To Go” and “Blow The Whistle.”

And while anyone East of the Mississippi will easily recognize those songs, Californians will likely be waiting with bated breath for jams like “Sprinkle Me,” “Quarterbackin’,” “Freaky Tales,” and “Just Another Day.”

Tune in to see how the two legends whittle down their massive catalogs on Saturday, 12/19 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Instagram and Apple TV.