Earthgang released their second album Ghetto Gods at the end of February, completing a rollout that included hype releases for “Options” — and its remix featuring Coi Leray — “Erykah,” “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes On Me,” and “Amen.” However, now that it’s out, they aren’t going to slack off. Instead, they brought one of the album’s poignant crowd-pleasers, “Lie To Me,” to a smooth performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with their accomplished backing band.

The Atlanta duo took to a smoky stage in front of a large video screen flashing images of the New York City skyline and streets, with Olu and WowGr8 presenting their usual yin-yang clash of styles. While Olu went typically shirtless, wearing a monogrammed silk scarf as a belt, his partner-in-rhyme sported a Canadian tuxedo with a plain black t-shirt. Meanwhile, their band embellished the hypnotic beat with unexpected flourishes that gave the normally stripped-down instrumental a new gravity that built to an impressive crescendo.

Now that Earthgang’s long-awaited, oft-delayed album is finally out in the world, fans will be able to catch the duo at the upcoming 2022 Dreamville Festival on April 2 and 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside a stunning lineup including Ashanti and Ja Rule, DJ Drama supported by Gangsta Grillz alumni Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and T.I., Kehlani, Lil Baby, T-Pain, and Wizkid.

Watch Earthgang perform “Lie To Me” above.