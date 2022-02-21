Earthgang Share ‘Amen’ And Confirm The New ‘Ghetto Gods’ Release Date

In late 2021, Earthgang declared their next album, Ghetto Gods, would be released on January 28, 2022. That date has come and gone and Ghetto Gods is not yet out. Now, though, the duo has revealed the album art while also declaring the album is set for this Friday, February 25.

Earthgang also shared a new song, the Musiq Soulchild-featuring “Amen,” which, predictably given its title, has a gospel influence, especially towards the start of the track, before a hip-hop sound comes more directly to the forefront of the song’s focus.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, WowGr8 says the album represents “motherf*cking absolute certainty” and Olu says, “We realized that the energy of these songs is what we want to go towards. Then, once we started listening back to the records, we were seeing this underlying theme about the present moment. We was like, ‘OK, we’re talking about us finding our light in this wild-ass situation.’” Olu also noted, “We’re so creative, and we have so many great ideas and so many great stories to tell. We feel like it would be to our betterment that we put it in forms where people are able to digest it.”

Listen to “Amen” above.

Ghetto Gods is out 2/25 via Dreamville/Interscope.