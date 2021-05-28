Earthgang has been patiently waiting for a while now to get the ball rolling for their upcoming sophomore album, Ghetto Gods. After a bit of a wait, it appears that the Dreamville duo is now in full rollout mode for the project. Their latest release isn’t a brand new single, but rather, a remix of a past track that definitely deserved more love than it got. Earthgang recruits Coi Leray for a fresh take of “Options,” a track that also carries a verse from Wale. The new version begins with Leray crooning through a verse focused on her options in the dating world while the rap duo provides new verses for listeners to enjoy.

Johnny Venus of Earthgang previously spoke about the underwhelming success of “Options” on their most recent track, “Aretha.” “‘Options‘ dropped, barely made a sound, damn / I guess we let Nas and Cole down,” he said. The new remix joins a string of recent releases that will hopefully bring us to the release of Ghetto Gods. In addition to the “Options” remix and “Aretha,” Earthgang also shared a remix of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

Coi Leray has also been active lately. She recently dropped her third single of the year with “Bout Me” and shortly after, she joined DDG and OG Parker for “Impatient.”

You can press play on the remix above.

