For the first time ever, fans are able to stream music from EL-P’s extensive back catalog. To celebrate the 18th anniversary of his debut solo album, EL-P has shared a reissue of Fantastic Damage. The massively influential album is now available on streaming services for the first time, with physical versions of the record set for release later this year.

Fantastic Damage signaled the beginning of EL-P’s career as a solo artist, who is now known for being one half of Run The Jewels. The record was revolutionary at the time and marked a break-out release for EL-P’s label Def Jux, which would establish itself as a powerhouse for independent rap and go on to sign the likes of Aesop Rock, RJD2, and more. At the time, Fantastic Damage was co-signed by many major publications. But the release has been widely unavailable since Def Jux’s hiatus in 2010. Now, fans are able to hear the record on streaming services for the first time ever.

Fantastic Damage is the second reissue of EL-P’s solo work through the label Fat Possum, which put out the rapper’s 2007 effort I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead back in January. The rapper plans on more releases this year, including Run The Jewels’ highly-anticipated record RTJ4 as well as his score to the film Capone.

In a statement alongside the record’s reissue, EL-P said he’s glad that fans are finally able to rediscover the record:

“This album is raw and noisy and f*cked up and exactly how I felt when I made it. It’s the first time I ever tried to tackle a whole record on my own all those years ago. It was produced and recorded and mixed in my bedroom/studio in the apartment in Brooklyn I lived in at the time, right around the year 2000. It’s not where I am now but it is a moment that really meant something to me and it’s a huge part of my DNA as an artist so I’m glad to finally be able to get it back out there. Not only for those who knew it and missed its presence but for anyone who may have not known about it before now. I hope you enjoy this and thanks for all the amazing support over the years. I love doing what I do and I live to keep pushing forward. Fantastic Damage is, in a lot of ways, the start of all of it.”

Watch EL-P’s “Deep Space 9mm” video above and see the Fantastic Damage cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Fantastic Damage”

2. “Squeegee Man Shooting”

3. “Deep Space 9mm”

4. “Tuned Mass Damper”

5. “Dead Disnee”

6. “Delorean”

7. “Truancy”

8. “The Nang, The Front, The Bush And The Sh*t”

9. “Accidents Don’t Happen”

10. “Stepfather Factory”

11. “T.O.J.”

12. “Dr. Hellno And Praying Mantus”

13. “Lazerfaces’ Warning”

14. “Innocent Leader”

15. “Constellation Funk”

16. “Blood”

Fantastic Damage is out now via Fat Possum. Get it here.