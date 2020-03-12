El-P Hopes He Doesn’t Have To Delay ‘Run The Jewels 4’ Because Of The Coronavirus

As the coronavirus becomes a greater and greater international concern, the music industry has responded in a number of ways. Artists have canceled tours and performances, festivals have changed their plans too, and it may even be throwing a wrench in artists releasing new music, as Cardi B suggested. El-P has addressed the situation as it relates to the upcoming Run The Jewels 4 album, and he said that despite everything going on, Run The Jewels really doesn’t want to push back the album’s release.

A fan on Twitter asked if Run The Jewels will be performing at the rescheduled Coachella dates, and El-P confirmed, “hell yes we are.” Another fan then noted, “You said the album would be out before Coachella, now you can make us wait another 6 months if you want.” To that, El-P responded, “well yes sh*t is weird right now but we are sitting on an A bomb and we really don’t wanna wait much longer than originally intended to drop it despite how crazy sh*t is. that said you’ll know when we do.”

well yes shit is weird right now but we are sitting on an A bomb and we really don’t wanna wait much longer than originally intended to drop it despite how crazy shit is. that said you’ll know when we do. ❤️ https://t.co/jGzEHlOkGI — el-p (@therealelp) March 12, 2020

El-P teased the album in a recent interview, saying it includes some “guest appearances that you wouldn’t necessarily expect,” and that it’s “the hardest sh*t we’ve ever done — front to back, punch in the face. Absolute mayhem from the moment it starts.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.