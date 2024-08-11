If privacy was a person, it would undoubtably be Ella Mai. Since 2023, the “Not Another Love Song” singer quietly slipped out of the public eye. Following the deluxe edition release of her album, Heart On My Sleeve and wrapping up its supporting tour, Ella Mai even took a hiatus from social media.

But she reappeared all smiles and pregnant at the 2024 NBA Finals championship to celebrate her partner’s, Jayson Tatum, victory. Yesterday (August 10), the couple seemingly revealed their child’s birth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although Ella Mai nor Jayson Tatum have shared any family photos online, fans immediately began to congratulate the couple once behind-the-scenes clips of the Team USA family photoshoot were posted to X (formerly Twitter).

In the video (seen here), Tatum and his family gather to commemorate the men’s Olympic basketball team’s gold medal victory. As the visual progresses, Tatum is joined by Ella Mai and an infant child, all seemingly dressed in matching Team USA gear. This marks Ella Mai’s first child. For Jayson Tatum, this is his second. Tatum has a son, Jayson Jr, more affectionately known as Deuce, from a previous relationship.

For a while, fans wondered about the couple’s status, as they weren’t spotted out together. But it is safe to assume that they are still indeed boo’d up.